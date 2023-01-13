Riz Ahmed joins ‘Joyland’ as executive producer

Riz Ahmed, an Oscar-winning British-Pakistani actor, has joined Saim Sadiq’s Joyland team as an executive producer.

Taking to Instagram he announced that his production business Left Handed Films is now a part of the Joyland team as they move closer to the Oscars formal nominations, joining Malala Yousafzai, who also acts as an executive producer for the movie. Ahmed released the Joyland poster on Instagram on Thursday and said, “We at Left Handed Films are extremely honoured to be a part of Joyland. Go left is our motto and Saim Sadiq’s movie follows that advice. Joyland is revolutionary. And it’s simple to get lost in all the ways it makes history-it was the first Pakistani film to screen at Cannes, the first to win an award, the first to be nominated for an Oscar, and the first queer love tale to outwit numerous restrictions. The way this movie exceptionally breaks our hearts is more significant than any of the glass ceilings it shatters.”

He referred to Sadiq’s approach to filmmaking as “understated and gut-wrenching” and his writing as “consistently unexpected” because each scene in Joyland, in his opinion, is beautifully arranged while bursting with natural acting.

According to Ahmed, “Joyland is one of the best movies of the year, and against all odds of resources and marketing budgets, it’s been amazing to witness festival judges, audiences, and critics shout that from the rooftops.”

“I am thrilled that Riz and Left Handed Films will be joining Joyland as EPs,” Sadiq told Variety. Having Riz and his production business on board furthers our conviction in both the urgency and universality of Joyland because of its reputation for impeccable taste.

The publication says Ahmed, Yousafzai, Ramin Bahrani, Jemima Khan, William Olsson, Jen Goyne Blake, Tiffany Boyle, Elsa Ramo, Oleg Dubson, Kathrin Lohmann, Hari Charana Prasad, Sukanya Puvvula, and Owais Ahmed are among the many executive producers on board.

The International Feature Film category’s 15 films, including Joyland by Sadiq, were included in a picture released by the Academy Awards on Wednesday.