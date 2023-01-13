Meghan Markle allegedly offended Kate Middleton over ‘baby brain’ comment

More details about Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s relationship with other members of the royal family are coming to light.

In his upcoming book, Harry recalled a tense exchange between Meghan, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and brother Prince William around the time of the Sussexes’ May 2018 wedding.

The Princess of Wales allegedly demanded Meghan apologise to her after she suggested Kate had “baby brain,” according to the Spanish language version of Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, En la Sombra, obtained by NBC News. “Baby brain” refers to the “memory problems, poor concentration and absent-mindedness” that women report during pregnancy and early motherhood, per the Mayo Clinic. Harry said the couples came together over tea at Kensington Palace in June 2018 to try to reconcile.

Harry alleged that Kate-who gave birth to son Louis one month before Harry’s wedding-told Meghan, “You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!”

Harry recalled how an “offended” Kate gripped her chair so tightly that her fingers turned white.

According to Harry, Meghan remembered the original conversation with the Princess of Wales, during which she suggested it might be “baby brain” when Kate said she had forgotten something inconsequential.

Meghan was confused by Kate’s reaction, because the remark was how she talked with her friends, Harry wrote in his book. At one point, William allegedly pointed at Meghan, telling her that her “rude” comment was not appropriate in Britain, Harry recalled. Meghan allegedly told William to “take your finger out of my face.”

NBC News has reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace and they have declined to comment on these allegations.

Spare released on Tuesday.