Sindh council polls

It’s a strange twist of history that the parties that have ruled Karachi and Sindh for decades tried everything they could to postpone the Karachi local council elections, and in the end, they had to accept the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) decision that the final phase of voting would take place on January 15. Previously, the ECP rejected the Sindh government’s bid to postpone local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, ruling that the polls will take place on January 15, as previously agreed. Previously, the Sindh government repeatedly postponed elections in Sindh’s capital, Karachi, citing bad weather and, later, a lack of security personnel.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, and Jamshoro will have elections. The Muttahaida Qaumi Movement, a one-time indisputable claimant of Karachi and Hyderabad, tried to get the polls postponed on the premise of ‘wrong delimitation’. Previously, the Sindh government said that the notification to hold elections on the basis of the existing delimitation had been withdrawn on the request of their ‘coalition partner,’ the MQM-P, who had major qualms about it. The MQM-P opposes the delimitation of local government constituencies and has urged that the notification issued in this regard be withdrawn.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Jamaat-i-Islami are the only parties prepared to participate in the local council elections. Although neither party performed well in the early rounds, their popularity graphs in Sindh’s cities are strong. The PTI and JI have been operating their election campaigns in a methodical way, attracting sizable numbers, making the MQM-P unable to compete. Through development projects, the PPP has a sizable presence in a number of strongholds of non-Urdu-speaking regions. Given Imran Khan’s popularity, the PTI has a potential to put on a strong performance.

The ECP has now developed the necessary responses to the objections. It has instructed the Interior Ministry to ensure that army and rangers are present at the most crucial voting places. For cities to operate efficiently, local administrations are crucial. The populace can hold this level of government accountable and demand that it complete its tasks. A local government’s job is to provide order in ways that benefit the populace democratically. To ensure peace, order, and efficient municipal district administration, local government aims to offer a structured system where councils can exercise their power and carry out their responsibilities collectively. As part of their responsibilities, council members are required to contribute to improving the district’s social, economic, and environmental viability and sustainability. *