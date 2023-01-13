Food for thought

When power outages aren’t an urgent concern in the dead of winter, the public is forced to deal with various types of shortages. We now live in an agricultural country where there is no flour on the market. Despite the presence of sufficient wheat supplies, watching the long lines of flour buyers from Chitral to Karachi raises the issue of why this is happening. Is there truly a wheat and flour shortage, or is this a result of mismanagement and corruption in delivery?

Pakistan, which for many years was self-sufficient in wheat, has imported several million tonnes of wheat in the last two years and is expected to import three million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year. Due to concerns with climate change and a lack of investment in agricultural research, Pakistan, which has the fifth-largest population in the world (231 million) and is experiencing rapid population increase, has seen its wheat production stall in recent years.

Although stockpiling and illicit profiteering cannot be overlooked, the fact remains that the government apparatus has failed to supply flour to retailers. One of the causes of the flour problem is that the provinces are hesitant to increase their wheat quotas with Pasco. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting to discuss the country’s fake shortage of wheat and flour, as well as hoarding, and warned that the government would penalise those who create artificial shortages of bread for the needy. He also urged the relevant organisations to take harsh action against individuals who stockpiled flour and wheat.

Profiteering that is unfair ought to be prohibited. It is said that after reviewing the present wheat stocks, the prime minister gave the provinces the go-ahead to guarantee a supply of wheat from their and Pasco reserves to the flour mills as well as to enhance the governance for flour delivery. A further 1.3 million metric tonnes of imported wheat have already arrived in the nation, and more will do so by the end of January. Due to government initiatives, the cost of a 40 kg bag of flour has decreased by roughly Rs 1,000 during the past week, which is a positive trend. It is possible that a fake shortage of flour has been manufactured after complaints of arbitrary flour pricing, supplies in hotels, and alleged collusion of government officials, which calls for good governance and severe action against hoarders and profiteers. By taking action, it can be managed. *