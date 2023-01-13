Milan knocked out of Coppa Italia by 10-man Torino

MILAN: A late goal by midfielder Ndary Adopo earned 10-man Torino a shock 1-0 win over Serie A champions AC Milan after extra time in their Coppa Italia last-16 clash on Wednesday. Torino were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when defender Koffi Djidji received a second yellow card for a challenge on Milan substitute Junior Messias. With the game looking certain to go to penalties, Adopo wrapped up victory for Torino in the 114th minute with a close-range strike into the bottom corner to stun the hosts. Torino, who have won the Italian Cup five times but not since 1993, joined Milan’s local rivals Inter in the last eight after Simone Inzaghi’s side advanced with a 2-1 comeback win over Parma on Tuesday. “(I am) chuffed for the supporters and players,” Cooper told BBC Radio 5 Live. “The objective of the tie was to get through. I can’t say I loved our performance, I shouldn’t be too negative and won’t be. “But we have to play a lot better than we did over large spells of the game. The game was there for us to take advantage of Wolves.”

Forest were beaten 4-1 by Championship side Blackpool in the FA Cup on Saturday and, despite the nature of the performance against Wolves, Cooper was happy to see his side respond well. “I think Wolves were good on the night and you have to respect that,” he said. “I felt on Saturday we fell short and got knocked out so it was important not to go out of two cup competitions in a few days.”