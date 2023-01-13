PAJCCI recommends joint efforts for smooth transit goods clearance

Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) recommended joint effort to process transit trade documents by Pakistan and Afghanistan customs for smooth clearance of goods and onward movement. Custom authority of both sides must rationalize document requirements and valuation of transit goods destined for Afghanistan from CAR and vice versa using Pakistani seaports to ensure that flow of trade continues especially during current times of recession in world trade, said Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI.