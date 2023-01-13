Zardari, Nawaz, Fazl hold emergency talks

Shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising Governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the provincial assembly, the leaders of the largest parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held emergency talks on devising a future course of action, a private TV channel reported. In this regard, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and PDM Chief Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic discussion on Thursday evening. They exchanged views on the emerging scenario in Punjab and then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On Thursday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary advising the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cheif Minister Mehmood Khan and other key members of the provincial assembly for a meeting in Lahore on Friday after asking him to get ready to dissolve the assembly.

It is pertinent to note that the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition of the Punjab CM Pervez Elahi after the Punjab Assembly Speaker issued a notification that Elahi had attained the confidence of the house by securing the requisite 186 votes.