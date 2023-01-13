‘Terrorism needs collective action’, Bilawal tells Kabul

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Thursday that terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, as Islamabad battles rising insurgency.

“Both, people of Pakistan and Afghanistan, are victims of terrorism,” FM Bilawal said during a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Stressing the need for joint efforts to eliminate terrorism from the region, the foreign minister said that the authorities of both countries “must do all we can to defeat this menace.”

During the conversation, the foreign minister also condemned the terrorist attack outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, which took place yesterday, and offered his condolences. Condemning the terrorist act in the strongest possible terms, the foreign minister underscored that terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and required a collective response. “Terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and required a collective response,” the foreign minister said. Reaffirming complete solidarity with the Afghan people in countering this menace, he underlined Pakistan’s commitment to work with Afghanistan towards promoting regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss the flood situation in the country.

Bilawal said the facility of interview waivers by the United States for Pakistani nationals across all age groups, who had already held US visas in the past, was extremely helpful. “This should speed up visa process and will increase people-to-people ties,” the foreign minister said. “Thank you @SecBlinken we have discussed visa issues at length. Allowing interview waivers for those who have already in the past held US visas across all age groups is extremely helpful. This should speed up visa process and will increase people-to-people ties,” he wrote on Twitter. The foreign minister thanked the United States for announcing an additional $100 million at Geneva conference for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal told the ambassador that he had discussed in detail with the US Secretary of State the visa facilities for Pakistani citizens. The US ambassador reiterated his country’s resolve to keep extending support to Pakistan for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

According to the US Embassy, all Pakistani citizens, regardless of age, whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months, are eligible to participate. Previously, only Pakistani citizens of age 45 and older were eligible to participate. Additionally, interview waiver eligibility for student and petition-based work visa applicants who have previously held a US visa is also extended through 2023.

However, as required by the US law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad. During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Bilawal thanked the outgoing Chinese Ambassador for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.