PM thanks Japan for pledging $88 million

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the Government of Japan for pledging $88 million at the Geneva Conference for the recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan. “We acknowledge with a sense of gratitude Japan’s pledge of $88 million for recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas of Pakistan,” the prime minister said in a Twitter post. “The task is no doubt challenging but with the support of friends & partners, we will accomplish it for our people,” he added.