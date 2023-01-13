‘Reduced expenditures needed amid financial difficulties’

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday stressed the need of taking steps to reduce expenditures as the country was facing financial difficulties. The CJP observed that all the record of donors of the dams fund was available on the Supreme Court’s website, and the people would be informed about the machinery purchased from it. They would ensure that the dams fund would not be spent on coping with the flood damages, he added. The chief justice remarked that transmission lines were very important for the projects. He was heading a five-member larger bench, which heard a case regarding the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. During the hearing, the counsel of State Bank told the court that total Rs10 billion was received in the dams fund, which would increase to Rs17 billion during the current month due to its investment in government securities. “No one had ever withdrawn the money and there is over Rs16 billion amount present in the dams fund at the moment,” he added. The collected amount was first invested in the government securities and then its proceeds were reinvested in T-bills through the National Bank. Secretary Water and Power told the court that the instructions had been given to release Rs2.4 billion for the installation of transmission lines for the dam. The current circular debt in the country was Rs2.6 trillion and it was expected to further increase, he added. He said over 90% of electricity was being stolen at some grid stations. The Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) supplied electricity worth Rs95 billion last year but collected only Rs25 billion, he added. The WAPDA’s lawyer told the court that the Power Division had to pay 240 billion in line losses to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). The work of the dams project was affected due to non-payment to the contractors, and also due to floods and security situation, he added. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan instructed the Secretary Power to ensure that dams project should not be affected for any reason. The court directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to review all the records of SC dam funds in coordination with the SBP.