Dr Jumani assures IIUI students to resolve issues

Acting President of International Islamic University (IIU) Professor. Dr. N. B. Jumani, chaired a session on Thursday at hostel 5 and 6 of the university where he listened to the students in presence of all the relevant officers.

He along with all the Directors personally visited various places at the hostel of male campus and inspected the overall situation. The session was attended by all the Directors and their relevant officials of the departments, while Dr. Abrar Anver, Provost of male hostels, was also present on the occasion. Listening to the problems of the students and addressing the issues, the Acting President directed that there must be no negligence in addressing the immediate solvable issues.

He desired that all the concerned departments according to the identified problems at the hostels must chalk out plans and submit the reports along with solutions in his office at the earliest as he would be personally supervising all matters discussed in hostels during this visit. He directed that improvement in security, cleanliness, hygiene, electrical, gardening, civil and overall life quality in the hostels is the top priority. He also visited the turnstile gates and advised that strict vigilance and monitoring must be ensured to identify illegal boarders or any other irrelevant person.

He said that these visits and meet-ups shall continue and the administration teams in his supervision shall keep paying surprise visits as well. He also checked maintenance registers, availability of staff and mess facilities at the hostels. On the occasion, Dr. Abrar Anver thanked the Acting President and his team for visiting the hostels. He said the students’ community has felt really happy and blessed as the administration itself visits them and listens to them about their problems.

He also assured on the occasion that he would make it sure that not a single illegal boarder would be able to stay at the hostels. He apprised that the provost’s office is making sure that only the boarder would benefit from the mess facility.