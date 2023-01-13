NDRMF okays PKR 865.467m to Rescue 1122 for disaster preparedness

National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) signed Tripartite Grant Implementation Agreement with Emergency Rescue services (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for extending grant financing up to PKR 865.467 million with Norwegian Support for their project ”Project Strengthening & Disaster Preparedness of Operational Districts of Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue 1122) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The Tripartite Grant Implementation Agreement was signed by CEO NDRMF, Bilal Anwar and Director Rescue 1122 Nasir Khan related to strengthening & expansion of Emergency Rescue Services to strengthen rescue services in 21 Districts of the province. The agreement signing ceremony was held at NDRMF Office at Islamabad on Thursday 12th January 2023. Total cost of the Project is 865.467 million with total financing from NDRMF.

Major Rescue Equipment to be procured under the grant includes Fire Bikes (250CC), Heavy Duty Cranes/ 25 Tons, Snow Removal Vehicles attachments (Blades +Broom+ Blower). Fire Turnout Gear, Fire Hoses, Jet Boats/Jet skies with trolley,15KVA Generator, Oxygen Refilling Plant, Fire Blankets, Base set With Accessories, Walkie Talkies, Hazmat Suit, DCP Refilling, Portable SCUBA Refilling Plant, Snow Suit with Accessories, Repeaters for Communication, Side Scan Sonar, Gas cutter (Oxy-acetylene) Heavy duty, Animal Harness, Mobile Base Set, Mannequins for training purpose complete set for training of child, CPR, Half body etc., SCBA Set. SCUBA Set, Dry Suits, Wet Suits, Rope Throw Gun, Life Buoy, Life Jackets, Fiber Glass Boat 10 seater with 40 OBM Engine, In-Flat Able Boats 10 seater with 40 OBM Engine, Diving Gear & Gadgets, Ambulance 4×4, Surveillance Drone, Fire Vehicle 4×4, Fork lift.

Provision of Recue equipment under the project includes 21 districts of KP including Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Chitral, Bajaour, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I. Khan, South Waziristan, Tank, Kohat, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram.

The Project will directly benefit 29 Million people out of total 35 Million population of the province through provision of equipment & rescue vehicles for multi-hazard Disaster rescue operations and emergency response capacity, including emergency response equipment, vehicles and supplies.

Improved safety of citizens by providing efficient and effective response to emergencies and management of disaster incidents Equipping Emergency rescue services KP with latest rescue equipment and strengthening existing capacity of the department for ensuring better services to the population during disasters. Earlier, NDRMF has also partnered with various Government and Non-Government entities for extending grant financing to their projects which are focusing on disaster risk reduction and preparedness.

All projects for which NDRMF is providing grant financing, have undergone through a merit-based and transparent process of selection in accordance with prescribed criteria, while promoting gender equality, along with ensuring environmental and social safeguards. NDRMF has also established strong monitoring framework & systems to ensure that all the funded projects are implemented in an effective and transparent manner, thereby reducing disaster risks and protecting the local population from disasters.