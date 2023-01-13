Training of field staff for digital census starts

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is fully prepared to conduct 7th Population & Housing Census, which will be first ever digital census of Pakistan. The success of the census depends upon the quality of data collection, therefore, the emphasis of training is on enhancing the capacity of field staff on concept and tablet usage. The training of field staff consisting of 121,000 enumerators and supervisors is in progress. Earlier, five days training of 1st batch was successfully completed on 11th January 2023. Training of 2nd batch has started on 12th January, 2023 which will end on 16th January 2023, after that training of 3rd batch will start.

Conceptual videos, case studies and mock exercises are main features of these interactive training sessions which are imparted by subject and IT experts. The trainees will be strictly evaluated through pre & posttests. Further, tablet usage and attendance of trainees will also be monitored. Apart from this, higher management of PBS including Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem Uz Zafar, Mr. Sarwar Gondal, Member (SS/RM), Mr. Ayyaz Ud Din, Member(C&S) and monitoring teams are physically visiting the training venues to monitor the quality of training and resolving training related issues.