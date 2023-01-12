AJK PM inaugurates computerized land record service

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday inaugurated Computerized Land Record Service Center and Electronic facilitation center for State Subject Certificates and Domiciles in Muzaffarabad. On this occasion, Special Assistant Information Technology Board Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Forest Minister Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Senior Member Board of Revenue Dr. Liaqat Hussain, Secretary Information and IT Ms. Midhat Shahzad and several others were present. Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan also visited the Computerized Land Record Service Center. Secretary Information Technology Ms. Midhat Shehzad gave him a detailed briefing regarding the computerization of land records. She told the PM that after maintaining computerized land records, all information would be available online on the web portal. She said that the Computerized Land Record Service Centers were also working in other districts of Azad Kashmir.