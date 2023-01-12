IBCC approves equivalence of CP to HSSC science group

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) on Thursday approved Career-related Programme (CP) and declared it as equivalent to the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Science subjects (Pre-Medical/Pre-Engineering Group) of the country prevailing education system.

As per decision, all students who have a Secondary School Certificate, or equivalent qualification, will be eligible now to study the CP.

Uzma Shujjat, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Regional Manager said that “we are delighted with the news that the CP is now officially recognized to both humanities and science groups throughout Pakistan. This recognition opens new opportunities for CP students in Pakistan to join higher education, including medical and engineering colleges”.

The CP is specifically designed for students aged 16-19 who wish to engage in career-related learning, while also continuing to gain transferable and lifelong skills in applied knowledge, critical thinking, communication, and cross-cultural engagement. It is an innovative blend of academic study and career skills that incorporates the vision and educational principles of the IB into a unique programme. The CP’s three-part framework comprises the study of at least two Diploma Programme (DP) courses alongside the distinctive CP core and a career-related study.

“The CP is a future-ready IB programme, blending workplace skills development with both academic and vocational qualifications. The CP enables students to pursue their passions and engage in career-related learning while gaining transferable and lifelong skills. The equivalence of the CP to Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) (science group) will facilitate the students’ diverse needs and open doors to medical and engineering universities in Pakistan”, said Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC.

Universities across the world value a CP student for a number of reasons, including their ability to manage a challenging and varied workload, while also bringing the appropriate level of academic knowledge and understanding. The CP is equivalent to Higher Secondary School Certificate (Humanities Group and Science) in Pakistan.

Founded in 1968, the IB pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high?quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19.

The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions?is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary,?cultural?and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,600 schools across 159 countries. To find out more, please visit?www.ibo.org.