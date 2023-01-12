Good News for YouTubers read the new monetisation policy

YouTube monetization is now available to all creators, including those who post TikTok-style short videos, to assist them in building a business while connecting with their audiences.

The leading video-sharing platform has updated the terms of its Partner Program to allow people to earn revenue with Shorts in the latest move to empower all contributors.

Following in the footsteps of other platforms that have amassed large followings, Google-owned platform makes changes after entering the multiformat league. YouTube previously only monetized longer videos.

In the latest announcement, the company mentioned starting ad revenue for Shorts creators from February 1. The video site, which amassed 34 billion viewers last month, is starting to roll out new terms for all creators in the YouTube Partner Program.

It sent updated terms to creators, allowing them time till July 10 to accept and become part of the program.

Last year in September, YouTube announced enabling creators to generate revenue from Shorts.

It also stated that the new revenue-sharing model will take the place of the YouTube Shorts Fund. Video creators who want to earn money can apply to the programme if they meet the basic requirements, which are 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views in three months.

Shorts is likely to generate new users who shared more content on TikTok with the latest step to enable creators.