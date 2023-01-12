Daily Times

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 12 January 2023

The rate of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 12 January 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060

