Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 12 January 2023

The rate of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 12 January 2023 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Karachi PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Islamabad PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Peshawar PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Quetta PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Sialkot PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Attock PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Gujranwala PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Jehlum PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Multan PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Bahawalpur PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Gujrat PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Nawabshah PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Chakwal PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Hyderabad PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Nowshehra PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Sargodha PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Faisalabad PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060 Mirpur PKR 179,600 PKR 2,060