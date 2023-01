Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Asad Umar said on Wednesday the people of Karachi would announce a new freedom for the city by casting their vote for the bat and helping the PTI win. Taking to Twitter, the PTI stalwart said the people will dismiss the agenda of the puppets behind the regime change operation by helping Imran Khan to give the real freedom. Earlier, Asad Umar said the PTI would hunt all parties alone on January 15 – the day of the local government election.