SC questions delay in AGP appointment

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice of the delay in the appointment of the new attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and summoned records regarding the resignation of the outgoing as well as the appointment of the new AGP on January 17. A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, issued the order citing non-cooperation by the deputy attorney in a property case. The SC judge noted that the court is not getting proper assistance in cases from the AGP’s Office. During the hearing, Justice Isa asked Deputy Attorney General Shafqat Abbasi who the new AGP is. “I don’t know,” replied the deputy AG. Justice Isa then called Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman to the rostrum and asked him the same question. The AAG also expressed ignorance about the new AGP. Irked by the remark, Justice Isa inquired, “How is the country running without an AGP?” Subsequently, the court summoned records regarding the outgoing AGP’s resignation and the appointment of his successor on January 17. Earlier, the government had decided to appoint Mansoor Usman Awan as new the AGP. President Arif Alvi had also approved the summary regarding his appointment on December 24 last year, but the notification is yet to be issued.