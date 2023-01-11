Call for media strategy to counter fake news against geostrategic interests

The speakers at a workshop on discussed the role of fake news, propaganda and non-state actors working against geostrategic interests and stressed ensuring effective media strategy in this regard.

The two-day workshop on ‘Strategic Communications’ was organized by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) discussed the themes of digital journalism, social media landscape from democratization to disinformation, Stratcomm in Foreign Policy and Strategic Communications.

Talha ul Huda, IPRI Advocacy Specialist; Syed Ali Abbas Zaidi, an activist and Nelson Mandela Award winner; Waqas Jan, a public communication specialist; Baqir Sajjad Syed, Dawn Foreign Affairs correspondent; Aamir Ghauri, Senior Editor The News; Essa Hasan Naqvi, a senior journalist; Aoun Sahi, senior producer and Controller PTV World, and Dr Adnan Rafiq, a senior communication specialist. Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch delivered the keynote address.

The speakers discussed threadbare need for strategizing dialogue, communication and storytelling. It was discussed that how a professional attitude on part of poles of the State could prove a better scenario for media.

It was stressed that with digitalisation, the conventional modes of diplomacy had changed in foreign policy. It was emphasized that the Stratcom’s active role could help Pakistan protect its geostrategic interests and cope with emerging realities of statehood.

The role of fake news, propaganda, non-state actors in media muzzling and vested corners were deliberated. The event was attended by President IPRI Amb. Dr Raza Muhammad, Director Research Dr Raashid Wali Janjua, Director StratCom IPRI Siddiq Humayun, Amb. Asif Durrani and journalists.