Naval Chief heads command and staff conference

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. During the conference, matters related to national security, geo strategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops were discussed. Ongoing progress on PN projects including future plans were reviewed and way forward were deliberated. The conference assessed evolving maritime affairs in the region and beyond. The Naval Chief emphasized on maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively thwart any aggression against Pakistan. The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. The Admiral expressed full confidence over high state of operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges while safeguarding the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.