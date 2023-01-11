IG Punjab orders special welfare for injured jawans in terrorism

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that the best welfare of police martyrs as well as brave Ghazis is at top of my priorities. He said that the personnel who are injured and disabled in any incident due to terrorism, special operations, in fight against criminals or during duty are valuable assets of the department. IG Punjab directed that the summary be sent to the Punjab government immediately for the approval of increasing the financial assistance of these brave Ghazis. IG Punjab said that all possible departmental support will be provided in equipping the children of police officers with higher education.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that the policy of educational scholarships for children of police employees should be further improved as well as its scope should be widened and Additional IG Finance and Welfare should give detailed briefing in this regard in the upcoming meeting. IG Punjab expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of development work on under process schemes in various districts. He directed all RPOs to increase speed of work on development schemes and send its fortnightly progress report to the CPO.

IG Punjab directed that the data of the employees dismissed from the police service due to various irregularities should be updated in all districts and if there was any manipulation in the salary of a dismissed employee, then the guilty as well as the concerned supervisory officer will also be held accountable. IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to speed up formal inspections of their police stations and offices and send their reports to CPO. He issued these directives today while presiding over the meeting held regarding the welfare of the force at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, professional issues related to the welfare of the force including the departmental package for martyrs and Ghazis were discussed.

During the meeting, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara briefed IG Punjab about the ongoing measures for welfare of force. IG Punjab directed that the meeting of welfare management committee of Punjab Police should also be held regularly and all possible measures should be taken for the best care of the employees suffering from various disorders during duty. IG Punjab said that the issues of departmental dues and pension of retired police employees should be resolved on priority basis and all possible relief should be given to them for children’s education, medical and other expenses. Other officers including Additional IGs Finance and Welfare, Logistics and Procurement, DIG Welfare, AIG Development, AIG Finance and AIG Admin were also present in the meeting.

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of four people by firing in Mandi Bahauddin and has asked for a report from RPO Gujarat. IG Punjab ordered the senior officers to reach the spot immediately. He said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that justice should be ensured to the families of the victims on a priority basis.

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident of alleged rape of a girl by dacoits in Khanewal and has asked RPO Multan for a report on the incident. IG Punjab ordered DPO Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused. IG Punjab directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken, while the delivery of justice to the victim should be ensured on a priority basis.