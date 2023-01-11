People will take revenge for hunger: Cheema

Every day a new inflation bomb is dropped on the people of this country. Already the production sector is closing due to the high cost of petrol and diesel and the incompetent rulers are now going to make gas more expensive. The edible oil crisis is on the rise as Pakistan is being deliberately weakened.

The imported government is using the government resources for horse trading as the cabal of federal ministers and advisers have left work and are camping in Lahore for horsetrading. In the next elections, the people will defeat the corrupt gang with the worst defeat.

This was said by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema while holding a press conference at the DGPR office along with Provincial Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshek and former advisor to PM on food security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

She said that Pakistan is an unfortunate country which is suffering from a food crisis despite being an agricultural land. In Pakistan, Sindh’s fat rats eat wheat while the hapless strata are humiliated like beggars to take wheat. Musarat Cheema said that the people will take revenge for hunger and poverty from this corrupt gang as dacoits of Sindh and the federal government are banging on the gate of the Punjab Assembly. By opening the mouths of the money-sacks, they are trying to save the corrupt anti-people system. PDM can gain a few days with its manoeuvring but cannot run away from the election, she said. The people will get rid of the thieves and robbers club, God willing, we have also made some plans and with the help of Allah Almighty, they will be given a surprise in the Punjab Assembly, she added.

Jamshed Cheema stated that there is no wheat crisis in Punjab and added that matters will be resolved in three days. Three and a half months of wheat is available in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said and added that the Punjab government will ensure the availability of wheat in all areas. He added that Punjab released 27 kg of flour per capita while Sindh released 11 kg per capita. Wheat became cheaper in the world from 4 to 6 dollars. The country’s warehouses are full of wheat, yet prices are rising, he remarked. Flour in Pakistan went from Rs 1300 to Rs 3000 per 20 kg. Pakistan has a demand of 27 million tonnes of wheat while 11 million tonnes is provided by the government on subsidy. The federal government has 18 lakh tonnes of wheat, he said. The chief minister of Sindh announced that wheat will be bought at the rate of four thousand per maund from next year when its price was 2500 per maund, which increased the price of wheat. The market rate of wheat was Rs.150 and the official rate was Rs.65 which worsened the situation, he maintained. Murad Ali Shah said that there is wheat in Sindh only till January 15. The center gave 93 percent wheat to Sindh while 50 to 60 percent wheat was given to the rest of the provinces. Sindh has a stock of 3 lakh 38 thousand tons of wheat, he mentioned. However, Sindh threatened the federal government to take more wheat. In April, Sindh released 8 lakh tonnes of wheat at Rs.1400 and bought it again at Rs.2000 and kept it in warehouses, he further said.

Provincial Minister for Food Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak said that 4.5 million metric tons of wheat were produced in Punjab. Shehbaz Sharif released wheat to Punjab soon on the letter of Hamza Shahbaz. Normally, wheat supply is started after three to four months but they did it the next day, he commented and said that a tax of 800 rupees has to be paid on the purchase of one maund of wheat. Wheat was bought from the farmer for Rs.2200 which cost the government Rs.3000 per maund and, later, this wheat was smuggled to Afghanistan for Rs.1700. Your enmity is with Imran Khan, but revenge is being taken from the people of Punjab, he asked. The wheat of Punjab was smuggled and, now, they are importing it. The people of the province were oppressed to feed their people forbidden food, he asked. The federal government did not provide wheat to Punjab for three months. Now, instead of one million metric tons, the federal government has provided five million tons of wheat to Punjab, he added and maintained that 26 thousand metric tons of government wheat are being released daily in Punjab, and the stock is there till the month of April. Meanwhile, the quota of one hundred and eighty-three thousand flour mills, involved in hoarding, smuggling and illegal activities, was cancelled. The illegally used fifty thousand ton quota was also stopped. The licenses of 80 flour mills have been suspended, the licenses of 25 have been cancelled while a fine of Rs.26 crore has also been imposed, the minister further said.