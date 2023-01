The Punjab government appointed a renowned businessman of Sialkot Qaiser Iqbal Baryar as Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT). Industries, Commerce and Investment Department issued the appointment notification of Qaiser Iqbal Baryar as Chairman PBIT. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his good wishes for Qaiser Iqbal Baryar and hoped that Qaiser Iqbal Baryar will utilize all his efforts to promote investment in the province.