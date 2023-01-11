Textile mills closure

Almost seven million workers have been laid off in the textile and value-added units, thanks to a sharp drop in exports and the never-ending economic turmoil. The industry is expected to shut down for an indefinite period of time, and several units have already been closed. There is also a scarcity of textile raw materials. Many orders have been cancelled as a result of the delays, resulting in factory closures.

Layoffs and plant closures are not confined to the textile industry. Due to the worsening economic situation, many other industries have also stopped their production units. Indus Motors has shut down its assembly factory, and Diamond Supreme has also ceased manufacturing due to a lack of raw materials.

The textile sector has expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s lack of cooperation and the scarcity of raw resources. They added that the government has placed the import of raw materials for the textile industry third on the priority list, despite the fact that this sector contributes significantly to the economy. The administration has prioritised vital food goods first, followed by energy-related imports. Both are critical, but they just serve to deplete the already depleted balance of payments.

Pakistan’s economic predicament is becoming more serious over time. The economy is currently in turmoil. The closure of industries may not harm the owners directly, but individuals who are laid off as a result of these closures will struggle to survive. Inflationary pressures had already driven up the prices of essential food products to record heights, and even those with jobs were struggling to put food on the table. Many people will go to bed hungry now that they are out of work.

The problems that the country is experiencing are numerous, as there is a lack of investment as a result of uncertain financial markets and the return on terrorism. Capital flight and brain drain are also occurring at the moment.

To solve the difficulties that Pakistan is currently facing, policymakers must move now to strengthen macroeconomic stability through increased fiscal discipline and better monetary policy management. It is critical, in particular, that public debt levels be decreased through improved tax collection mechanisms and more efficient spending on social services and infrastructure projects. Additionally, expanding small firms’ access to financing can support the growth of the private sector, which will create jobs and raise household incomes. Last but not least, promoting foreign direct investment into crucial industries like energy production can help increase production capacity over the medium term, enabling sustainable growth in line with global trends. *