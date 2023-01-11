Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’ 2.0 enters YouTube’s Global Top Music Video charts

Kahani Suno 2.0 has taken over the music industry by a storm. Earlier on Wednesday, the news came out that Kaifi Khalil’s song Kahani Suno 2.0 has entered to the top global music video’s chart on YouTube. The singer announced his achievement posted a screenshot of the music video by taking to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Buhat shukariya es kahani ko zubani karne ka liye buhat pyaar or buhat saari duaen ap sab ka liye.” This song was also covered by Aima Baig, now the song is also the OST of a drama serial. He also appeared in Coke Studio season 14 Kana Yari and gained a lot of praise.