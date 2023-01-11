Gold price decreases by Rs 1,800 to Rs 180,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,800 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 180,000 against its sale at Rs181,800 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,543 and was sold at Rs 154,321 against Rs155,864, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 141,461 against its sale at Rs 142,875, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola decreased by Rs30 and was sold at Rs2,070 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs25.72 to Rs1,774.69. The price of gold in the international market increased by $01 to $1877 against its sale at $1876, the association reported.