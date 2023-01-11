K-Electric partners with Savyour, Visa for cash back on bill payments

Promoting a culture of bill payments through digital means, K-Electric (KE) has partnered with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, and Savyour – Pakistan’s only consumer’s reward platform to provide cashbacks to the customers on paying their KE bills. This is an industry first in the power sector where a company is offering discounts to all customers paying digitally via a debit or credit card. Savyour is Pakistan’s first and only cashback app and rewards platform featuring more than 500 brands across various categories while Visa is the world’s second largest payment gateway for digital transactions. The exclusive offer is available until 28th February to all KE customers with Visa debit and credit cards using the Savyour app. There is also no minimum limit on the bill amount to be eligible for cashbacks. On weekdays, customers can avail 2% cashback of the total bill amount paid via digital payments through Savyour and 4% with VISA debit/credit cards with a maximum cashback of PKR 1600, while upto 10% cashback can be availed on weekends with a maximum cashback of PKR 2100 with Visa Debit/Credit cards.

KE has been working actively to integrate digitalization into its core processes to provide customers with a seamless experience. The utility is pioneering innovation and supporting regular bill payment through the KE website and KE Live App by offering cashbacks, discounts, and also the ability to convert bill payments into installments. These combined efforts have enabled KE to achieve 1 million digitally connected users which is a significant milestone. To avail the cashback, users can download Savyour app which will redirect them to KE’s website. On making payment through their Visa debit or credits cards, the cashback amount will reflect in the customer’s Savyour Wallet, which can be easily withdrawn by the users.