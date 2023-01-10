Best opportunities available for Pakistani youth in IT

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that the best opportunities are available for Pakistani youth in the field of information technology. It is the best time to grow in the IT sector as there is a global need for young people equipped with information technology skills. Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to Sajjad Parvez, Controller-in-Charge News of Radio Pakistan, on the occasion of the ongoing of three-day Tech Conference and IT Expo Future Fest 2023 in Lahore. He said that information technology has emerged as the best tool to deal with business-related challenges around the world. Along with the improvement in technology, business opportunities have also increased, and wide opportunities have been created for the youth. A lot of investment is going on in the information technology sector all over the world. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is also very active in the field of information technology in view of these challenges. The establishment of Faculty of Computing in Jamia Islamia has given a new dimension to the education and research of information technology in South Punjab.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is currently among the universities of Punjab, which is playing a significant role in the development of entrepreneurship and the preparation of skilled manpower in this regard. In this regard, work is going on with the Punjab Information Technology Board on multi-faceted projects, one of which is Tech Pura, which will make Bahawalpur an information technology hub. Recently, IT events were organized to the cities and towns of South Punjab through the Digital South Punjab Road Show and IT experts and people associated with the IT industry from all over the country brought the youth to their doorsteps with digital technology. He said that in the same way, through the information technology event Tech Nation, international experts got to know about the talent and abilities of the youth of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that Future Fest 2023 will be an important milestone in the development of Pakistan’s IT, and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is participating as a partner in this journey of development. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob also participated in a panel discussion on the topic of education as a catalyst to change, where he said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become a leader in the transformation of current education system into a market driven business oriented system promoting entrepreneurs and young leaders having access to global markets.