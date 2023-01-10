KP governor persuades businessmen to follow energy saving formula

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has succeeded in persuading the traders and business community of the province to follow the federal government’s plan of energy saving and assured them that issues related to gas and power would be addressed on a priority basis. The governor told the traders and businessmen that all we have to do is add our share in pulling the country out of the current situation. Whenever, he said, the country faced difficult times, the business community and traders led from the frontline to ease the situation. The governor was presiding over a meeting with traders and businessmen from the province in the Governors’ House here the other day. The meeting besides others was attended by the senior business community leaders including President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ishaq, Malik Meher Ali, Sharafat Ali Mubarak, and Haji Fazal Ilahi, former and present representatives from Peshawar Chamber, Tanzeem Tajraan, Markazi Tanzeem Tajraan, FPCCI, and Gems Association.