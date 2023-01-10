Nawaz, Shehbaz are cheaters: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi laid the foundation stone of the Gulshan Ravi T Junction Underpass, Samanabad Morr Underpass and Samanabad Stadium projects on Tuesday.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM asserted that Imran Khan is a true and honest leader. A genuine leader like Imran Khan is not found in Pakistan; he added and maintained that Imran Khan is taking every risk for the betterment and welfare of the people. Imran Khan was protected by Allah Almighty in the attack, he said. Those who attacked Imran Khan, and those behind him, will be caught soon; the CM stated and added that the people need not worry because of Imran Khan. We know that Imran Khan is honest; that is why people are with Imran Khan, he added.

The CM said that Quaid-e-Azam used to speak English but the masses trusted him and understood him because he was honest. Imran Khan is also a great leader and honest like Quaid-e-Azam. Imran Khan has taken steps for the betterment of Pakistan. He said that PML-N will not be seen anywhere and only our work and PTI will be seen. There is no blessing in the work of dishonest rulers as they lead to destruction. He said that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are cheaters and they have been engaged in cheating since the beginning. Sharifs commit to avoiding anything good. Secondly, they don’t invest their money anywhere, only people’s money is used and when people ask for the return of their money from them, they don’t get it back. Shehbaz Sharif is skilled in the art of begging. Sharif’s government has now become a begging government, he added.

Parvez Elahi said that projects worth 20 billion rupees are being started in Lahore which will be completed in one year. A sports complex and a community center will be built in Samanabad. The government intends to control disarray in the provincial metropolis. The master plan of Lahore was planned while keeping in mind all the aspects. The work on the master plan of Lahore started two years ago under the PTI government and open tendering was done while master planning was done by foreign companies. PML-N’s media cell is propagating against the master plan; he added and explained that agricultural and residential lands have been demarcated under the master plan which will help curb the rampant growth of Lahore, he further said.

The CM said that Rs.7.53 billion will be spent on the Samanabad Morr underpass, cricket stadium and Gulshan Ravi T Junction projects. The construction of the Samanabad Morr and Gulshan Ravi T Junction underpass will facilitate the flow of traffic. People of Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana and adjacent areas will have ease of transportation, he noted.

The CM said that progress is being made to make Lahore an axis of construction and development and a world-class developed city. Under the master plan of Lahore, future construction activities in Lahore will be determined. He said that the Sumanabad cricket stadium is being constructed with 66 crore rupees for the youth, especially the cricketers. The construction of the cricket stadium will give the young players a chance to express their talent, he said.

He said that work has been started to solve the traffic problems by restoring Gulshan Ravi T Junction and Bund Road. Rs.4.84 billion would be spent to complete the restoration of Gulshan Ravi T Junction and Bund Road within eight months. Meanwhile, roads and sewerage repair and expansion work are in progress from Chauburji to Scheme Morr, LOS to Multan Road, Poonch Road, Ghazali Road, Qartaba Chowk, Babu Sabu Chowk, Bund Road and other roads. The completion of the projects will also reduce smog, and environmental and noise pollution, he concluded.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that he is grateful to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for showing generosity regarding the development of Lahore. Sharifs have a big hand in polluting national politics. Sharifs have taken their money out; they come to Pakistan only to mint more money. They failed to succeed in the Punjab Assembly.

Former federal minister Hammad Azhar said that during PTI’s 4-year tenure, unprecedented development work was done in Lahore. They are taking old loans from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other institutions in the name of helping the flood victims. Shehbaz Sharif’s trickery will not work anymore as economic problems cannot be solved with 8 billion dollars, he added. DG LDA also addressed the event.

Ticket holders, Secretary C&W, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

