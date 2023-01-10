Women gang raped by robbers seek justice

Four women were allegedly gang raped by the robbers in the limit of Roshanwala police station, Faisalabad are running from pillar to post for justice.

Police registered a robbery case and later added gang rape section in the supplementary statement. However, in the supplementary statement police mentioned gang rape with two women.

The victims claimed four women were raped and policemen are well aware of the situation and two victims are ignored citing they don’t have the national identity cards.

Incident took place on December 29 night, but it hit the headlines on Wednesday when victims approached the media to press police for the fair investigation.

Babar Ali of 242-RB, an applicant of the case, taking to reporters said he had setup an outhouse in his village where Abid Hussain and others work and lived. He said on 28-29 December midnight, four robbers barged into the outhouse at about 10pm and they remained their till 2am. He said robbers had held the people at gun point, searched the outhouse and escaped from the spot after snatching about ten thousand rupees cash from them.

He said after the incident a police officer visited the crime scene and categorically said that robbery incident was not possible at the outhouse citing what robbers would get from here. He said we also requested the officer that robbers gang raped four women and matter of cash looting was not important.

He said nothing had been done so far as police were not doing anything. We had also visited the hospital for the medical examination of the victim women, however, the women medical officer said she could not conduct the examination of the women those lack national identity cards.

He said we have come to know that police had added rape section in the FIR and downplayed the incident mentioning that two women were subjected to rape.

The alleged victim women said policemen were not ready to accept that they were subjected to gang rape. They said we had told the police that how robbers had ganged rapped them in the room.

Women said the robbers also tortured them. A police officer requesting anonymity told Daily Times that investigation of the case was underway and police were looking into different aspects of the incident to reach a conclusion.

He said one accused was taken into custody and it was wrong that police were doing nothing. Babar Ali said the accused in detention was detected by a sniffer dog and till today police failed to come up with any evidence of the criminals.

He said we are requesting police to arrest the criminals who ganged rape the women and escaped.