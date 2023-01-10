Criminal ministers are in Lahore to spread chaos: Cheema

The criminal ministers are sitting in Lahore to spread chaos in Punjab. Instead of doing their work, sometimes they come to Chaudhry Shujaat’s house and sometimes to the Punjab Assembly for horse-trading. They also know that bad coins are not going to support them. No one is willing to go along with this anti-nation and loser group of looters. People will not allow anyone to usurp their democratic mandate. The most irrelevant figure in Punjab’s politics is Mr Zardari. In the politics of Punjab, Asif Zardari is a non-entity. Zardari is just a cheap advertisement for the company’s popularity. The PDM cabal is vainly moving from pillar to post along with briefcases to buy loyalties. The lengthy federal cabinet, like the bowels of the devil, is busy with other activities apart from its work.

This was said by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema while talking to the media at Punjab Assembly.

She said that the group of political orphans has created a storm of inflation in the country. Bilawal went out with an inconsequential march and a woman also marched unsuccessfully with her cousin to Gujranwala. At that time, bread was 10 rupees and now it is 35 rupees. PDM took the country on contract but the people refused to give them the contract, she said. In the morning, the imported government was giving good news that we got alms. This money will also have to be returned with interest, she maintained.

Earlier, Musarat Cheema said in a statement that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies have proved their numerical majority and numbers in the Punjab Assembly. PTI and Q-League have established an excellent working relationship; she said and added that propaganda against our unity in Punjab is completely baseless. Hamza Shahbaz’s dream of horse trading to become chief minister will never come true. Out of 167 members in the parliamentary party meeting, the attendance of PML-N and PPP members was just 147. Only 145 members of PML-N and two out of 7 members of PPP attended the meeting, she noted. PML-N members are angry because the Sharif family takes everything to their house, she said. Instead of focusing on buying members of other parties, Zardari should protect the loyalties of his members.

The opposition dreaming of power does not have enough numbers in the Punjab Assembly. Every unconstitutional tactic of the opposition will be vigorously opposed. Hamza Shahbaz is, once again, preparing to come to Pakistan to sit on the post of the chief minister. Hamza Shahbaz comes to Pakistan only after hearing the offer of the post of the chief minister, otherwise, he prefers to stay outside the country, concluded the spokesperson.