Escaped prisoner arrested in Attock

According to details, two prisoners escaped from police custody in Attock. One prisoner was immediately arrested by the police while the other was admitted to the Mother and Child Care Hospital. Security Constable Adeel of the Special Protection Unit took timely action and immediately arrested the prisoner. On this occasion, DIG Special Protection Unit Agha Muhammad Yosuf while praising the security constable said that SPU personnel are imparted commandos training to deal with such situations and I have full confidence and trust that our jawans (SPU personnel) are always ready for timely action. He also announced to give CC3 certificate to Constable Adeel.