Rana Sanaullah, Tarrar barred from entering PA

Raising the political temperature on a freezing day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) controlled Punjab government barred Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other party leaders from entering the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

As per the details, the police and the assembly staff stopped the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers and leaders from entering the premises of the building; however, some of the members forced their way into it. Speaking on the situation, Tarar said they had been told the federal ministers would not be allowed to go into Punjab Assembly. “How can they stop the ministers from entering the assembly?” questioned the SAPM. Sanaullah, addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said the security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly; however, they refused to follow the “illegal” orders.

“The IG Punjab was also asked to prevent us from entering the building but he refused to implement the orders,” said the PML-N leader, adding they (the Punjab government) were using these tactics because they knew they did not have the numbers for the vote of confidence. The interior minister said that this move was “unconstitutional and illegal”. He added that the Punjab CM would have to take a vote of confidence. The PML-N leader warned that if the Punjab government did not mend its ways, governor rule could also be imposed on the province.