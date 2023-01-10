Geneva ‘generosity’

Let’s express our gratitude to the international community for its generous financial commitment to Pakistan at the Geneva climate conference. Hopefully, the timely fulfillment of the pledges will aid in the reconstruction of the country, which has been severely damaged by the worst floods in history. Up to 40 nations, international organisations, and financial institutions have pledged to provide Pakistan with more than $10 billion to aid in its recovery from last year’s devastation caused by floods. Pakistan has calculated that $16.3 billion will be needed over the next three years to start the process of rebuilding and enhancing its resilience to climate change.

Pakistan urged the international community to fund the remaining costs, saying that it would be able to pay for half of them. Additionally, donations offered demonstrate that the government’s efforts to combat climate change are recognised by the international community, which is currently supporting Pakistan and will in the future assist other nations that will be impacted by weather-related disasters.

Climate change is a fact that will not go away. Unchecked, centuries-long industrial progress comes with a cost, which we are now paying in the form of environmental degradation and climate disasters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reminded the international conference in Geneva that no country should have to endure what occurred in Pakistan and made an appeal for billions of dollars to aid Pakistan in its attempts to recover from the calamity. However, the nation is also plagued by a number of other problems, with the economic crisis standing out. Despite Pakistan’s repeated attempts to emerge from nightmare situations, one thing is always the same: the country’s economic issues will always exist. The International Monetary Fund wants Pakistan to reduce residual petroleum and energy subsidies in order to benefit the population.

As the IMF mission arrives in Pakistan, the government must discuss with the visitors the ground realities, which are difficult for commoners, in order to avoid adding extra responsibilities to the country’s poorest. When the Geneva meeting concludes and all delegates return to their separate homes, it is expected that the committed funds will begin to arrive in Pakistan. In this catastrophic period of climate change, the world is watching to see how far Pakistan can go to assist millions of displaced people. Because this might happen to any country in the globe, the international community should assist Pakistan as much as possible during this tough time. *