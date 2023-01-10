Ton-up Virat, pacers shine as India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

GUWAHATI: Virat Kohli scored a sublime century to set up the foundation of India’s massive 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday. The pacers complimented Kohli’s knock with a clinical show with the ball as Sri Lanka managed to score 306-8 in reply to India’s 373-7. Kohli played another majestic knock to end his century drought on home soil. The batting maestro paced his innings well and scored 12 fours and a six in his 113-run knockoff 87 balls. It was the back-to-back century for Kohli in ODIs, as earlier in the final match against Bangladesh last year, the 34-year-old scored an identical 113. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka’s brilliant century went in vain as he didn’t receive much support from the other end in the mammoth chase. He finished the innings with a four and six but Sri Lanka ended up 67-run short.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first but it turned out to a disastrous call for them as Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) went off to a good start and shared a 143-run opening stand to set the tone for a big total. The Sri Lankan bowlers were not consistent with the ball in the first powerplay which allowed the Indian openers to score some quick runs early as they scored boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving.

However, Sri Lanka struck in quick succession in the 20th and 24th over to deny centuries for Gill and Rohit. Shreyas Iyer and Kohli shared a solid 40-run stand for the third wicket to keep the momentum going in India’s favour. However, Iyer failed to convert a good start into a big score and was dismissed for 28 while attempting to play a big shot. Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul also shared a 90-run stand alongside Kohli but he also failed to get going and was dismissed on 39 in an unfortunate manner. He was bowled round his legs by Kasun Rajitha. However, Kohli stood tall as Sri Lanka also gave him a couple of chances with drop catches from Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka.

He was dismissed in the penultimate over as India posted a mammoth 373/7 in 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis’ wickets early courtesy of Mohammed Siraj who once again produced a scintillating performance with the new ball. Pathum Nissanka fought hard for the visitors as he scored 72 runs off 80 balls but he didn’t get much support from the middle-order batters as Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva failed to convert good starts into something substantial. Asalanka was dismissed by Umran Malik for 23, however, a DRS may have saved him there but he didn’t take it. While Mohammed Shami dismissed Dhananjaya for 47 to break a crucial 72-run stand.

Nissanka also became the victim of Umran who once again shone in the middle-overs with his raw pace. In the end, skipper Shanaka fought the lone battle for Sri Lanka with his 108-run* knock which was laced with 12 fours and three sixes. He shared an unbeaten 100-run stand for the 10th wicket with Rajitha (9*) to showcase his power-hitting ability. Umran was the pick of the bowlers for India with three scalps.