Zhalay’s funny video goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi has social media laughing once again with her latest re-enactment video which is going viral on Instagram. Zhalay Sarhadi posted the viral video in which she re-enacted the lines, “Ghar ka kaam karne se banda mar thori jaata hai par main risk hi kyun loon. Why take the risk!” the caption read. Zhalay Sarhadi’s video got thousands of likes from Instagram users. Zhalay Sarhadi continues to win social media with her funny Instagram reels, clips and images. The visuals get thousands of likes from netizens. She previously shared a video of her re-enacting the lines “tumhara result itna kharaab kyun aaya? Kyunke ache logon ke saath bura hi hota hai” was a hit. Moreover the video of her lip-syching dialogue “Pakistan ka sabse bada technical sawal..aur sunao? aur uss se bhi bada technical jawab..main theek hun tum sunao” went viral also. She has made a name for herself in the acting industry because of her work in the drama ‘Rang Laaga’ and the film ‘Jalaibee’. Apart from her acting, her looks are compared to that of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.