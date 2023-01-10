Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali wants public apology for alleged sexual abuse

Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan in the 90s, has shared multiple posts on social media, speaking about Salman’s alleged abuse towards her.

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has been sharing multiple posts on social media, in which she has accused him of physical, sexual, and verbal abuse. The former actor said she has never praised the actor and it took her 20 years to come out with her truth due to trauma.

On Saturday, Somy shared a video on Instagram, in which she accused Salman of conspiring to ban her show, Flight or Fight from screening on Discovery+ in India. She first spoke about all the times she was sexually abused in her life and even spoke about it previously in the media. She added that often it takes time for survivors of abuse to speak about what happened, publicly. She repeatedly said that just because Salman is good to them doesn’t mean he was good to everyone, and that all people are ‘grey’ on the inside.

She said, “I want Salman Khan to confess what he put me through, from the verbal, sexual and physical abuse and I want a public apology which an egomaniac and a narcissistic individual will probably never do. And I want him to unban my show and I want India to be able to watch what No More Tears does, what I have given my 15 years of blood and sweat in working and saving over 40,000 men and women.”

She added, “I want Mr Khan to look at himself in the mirror and ask himself this question: How can you say that you have never hit me or abused me? How can you live with yourself, knowing that I’ve done these things and blatantly denied them and then have the audacity to ban my show? Shame on you. I hope that you find the grace in yourself to apologise publicly and to confess what you have done.”

In another post, Somy said that everyone in the 90s knew that Salman was ‘abusing’ her. “People have mocked me for praising him for years and now lashing out at him; well, years ago he did not ban my show and I have to say this again and again, everyone in the 90s knew he was abusing me,” she wrote. Somy Ali and Salman reportedly dated from 1991 to 1999. Somy shot a film with Salman that was eventually shelved. During her brief stint in Bollywood, Somy worked in films such as Krishan Avtaar with Mithun Chakraborty, Yaar Gaddar with Saif Ali Khan and Anth with Suniel Shetty.