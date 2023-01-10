Uganda arrests two more over deadly New Year’s Eve crush

Ugandan police said Monday they had arrested a shopping mall manager and a concert MC over a deadly stampede at a New Year’s Eve party, bringing the total detained over the tragedy to three. Ten people, mainly children, lost their lives in the crush at the Freedom City mall in the capital Kampala as revellers pushed through a single exit to watch a midnight fireworks show. Kampala metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango told AFP that the party’s MC, Elvis Francis Juuko, had gone on the run but was arrested on Friday in Mityana, 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Kampala. “Juuko has been brought back to Kampala and is in police custody. He has been charged with rash and negligent acts,” Onyango said. He did not indicate when the suspect is likely to appear before a court.

Police accuse the MC of encouraging partygoers to go through a narrow passage from the concert hall to watch the fireworks, triggering the stampede. Concert organisers had closed other exits to prevent revellers who had not paid from gaining access to the overcrowded venue inside the shopping mall. Deputy police spokesman Like Owoyesigire told AFP that mall manager Charles Kabiito was picked up by investigators from his office on Sunday and was now in detention facing similar charges. He said more suspects including the mall owner proprietor have been summoned to appear before the investigating team and that if they failed to comply they would be arrested.

The event’s promoter, Abby Musinguzi, was last week charged with negligence causing death and remanded in custody. Musinguzi, better known by his club name Abitex, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. President Yoweri Museveni has ordered a speedy investigation into the crush and offered the families of the deceased five million Ugandan shillings ($1,340) to assist with funeral expenses. Most of the victims were aged between 10 and 20, police said.