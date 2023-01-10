Gold prices dip by Rs 200 to Rs 185,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 on Monday and was sold at Rs 185,100 against its sale at Rs185,300 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 172 and was sold at Rs 158,693 against Rs 158,865, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 145,469 against its sale at Rs 145,626, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,070 and Rs 1774.70 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 4 and was sold at US$ 1,871 against its sale at US$ 1,867, the association reported.