HP Inc launches online app, collaborates with M&P delivery service

M&P is an authorized distributor and Service Provider of HP Inc in Pakistan. Thanks to our HP Partner, “Indus Office Automation” on focus towards using digital innovation to drive accessibility and convenience in the consumers purchase journey and help consumers buying Genuine HP with M&P laptops sitting in the comfort of their home.

Today at Future Fest 2023, undoubtedly the biggest Technology event in Pakistan, we are excited to launch the App of HP Shop Pakistan available at Google Play Store to download free and online portal www.hpshop.pk

Through this app, Consumers can compare prices and features of different models to help in their purchase decisions, it offers multiple payment modes such as Mobile Wallets, Cards, Bank transfers, RTGS payments and Buy Now-Pay Later options etc. plus it offers Free Nationwide Shipping.

Furthermore, it assures you that HP Laptop is unopened, factory sealed and you are the first one to unbox it. You can conveniently claim the warranty locally from any M&P HP Service Centers located nationwide where certified engineers replace the faulty parts with genuine parts without any charges.

Mr. Nawaz Dhania, Country Business Manager HP INC Singapore spoke on this occasion and highlighted the commitment of HP in enabling their Distributors to provide latest and greatest HP Products, with best-in-class sales and post-sales support for all consumers across Pakistan.

Mr. Syed Nasir Hussain, Business Unit Head HP at M&P stated that being authorized distributor of HP in Pakistan, it is our responsibility to promote channel products and ensure that our customers who purchases legitimate products get the maximum benefit both in terms of product quality and services.