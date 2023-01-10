Sidharth Malhotra changes topic when asked about marriage with Kiara Advani

Rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani’s wedding have been gaining momentum.

The Shershah actor changes the subject when he was asked about his own marriage at a Delhi wedding.

The actor recently attended model Arti Khetarpal’s brother Luv Ansal’s wedding in Gurugram Delhi. The model dropped a few pictures of Sid from the wedding who seemed to have a fun time at the wedding ceremony. The caption on the post read: “Bringing our very own delhi boy @sidmalhotra at my dearest @lovebansal @nandini.15 ‘s engagement to begin our family’s biggggggggg fat indian wedding.”

Malhotra danced with the bride, groom and their family members at the wedding. In one of the videos, he could be heard saying ‘Delhi ki shaadiyon ki baat he kuch aur hai.’ Meanwhile, one person carried forward his statement and said ‘Delhi ka ladka aur iski bi hone wali hai shadi.’ The Student of the Year actor simply blushed and changed the topic. Reportedly, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot in the first week of February at the five-star Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer. Sources claimed that the couple is looking forward to an intimate wedding ceremony and therefore they have agreed upon a very short guest list, reports IndiaToday.