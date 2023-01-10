Bilawal vows to ‘deliver’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the international community’s coming together as he expressed his gratitude towards them in aiding the country with the emergency situation in Pakistan brought on by devastating floods. Speaking at the opening ceremony of International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva on Monday, Bilawal said that “we will need considerable support” from the international community as he sought solidarity to help Pakistan achieve a “resilient” future. The FM said that rehabilitation “continues to this day” as Pakistan battles with wide-scale destruction brought on by the environmental catastrophe. He said Pakistan will transform the challenging recovery, and reconstruction into an opportunity to build a more resilient Pakistan and economy, which is dynamic and suitable. We are determined to do it in an open, transparent, collaborative way. The Foreign Minister said the conference demonstrates international solidarity with Pakistan as it begins its journey towards building back better. We see this conference as a commencement of the long-term partnership with our friends and development partners.

He said we look forward to the generous and sustained commitments from the international community.

Highlighting the devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said around 33 million people, including 16 million children and 600,000 pregnant women, were severely affected by the floods.

He said many areas of Pakistan are still under water even after the passage of six months. He said we are still conducting our relief operations and are looking forward to our reconstruction and rehabilitation.

The Foreign Minister said the magnitude of damage Pakistan suffered is monumental, while we remain steadfast in responding to the emergency needs of the affected population and the urgency of saving lives, and livelihood.

Bilawal called for an integrated, inclusive and smartly financed plan for a resilient recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction that is responsive to the needs of the flood-affected population. He said the needs on the ground are huge and will require a multi-year effort.

In his remarks at the plenary, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov said the global community needs to take decisive action to address the issue of climate change. He said our common goal is to support Pakistan s efforts to restore destroyed infrastructure and agriculture to normalize the livelihoods of millions of families. He said his country is ready to continue to provide the necessary assistance to the fraternal people of Pakistan including in close collaboration with the UN agencies.

Minister of Climate Change of UAE Mariam Bint Mohammed Almheiri commended Pakistan for its extraordinary and inspiring response to the unprecedented floods 2022. Referring to the humanitarian assistance extended by the UAE to Pakistan in the wake of floods, she said her country stands with Pakistan at these critical times.

The Minister for Climate Crisis of Greece, in his remarks, said his country is committed to assisting Pakistan bilaterally and through the European Union s instruments.

The Foreign Minister of Qatar Soltan Bin Saad Al Moraikhi said we must work together to deal with the challenge of climate change.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday met with Deputy Administrator of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Isobel Coleman and discussed matters of mutual interest.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Bilawal said, “Pleased to meet USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman on the sidelines of Geneva conference on Resilient Pakistan. Exchanged views on ongoing cooperation and expressed gratitude for US’s continued support for Pakistan’s rescue-and-relief efforts and plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction.”