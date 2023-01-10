Elahi discusses trust vote plan with Imran

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Rasikh Elahi met chairman PTI Imran Khan at Zaman Park and discussed issues of mutual interest, political situation and measures to provide relief to the people of Punjab.

The strategy of the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly and the session of the Punjab Assembly was also discussed and Imran Khan noted that the 13-party government destroyed the economy within a few months while prices were skyrocketing. “The claimants to manage the economy, today, have fallen at the feet of others. They are not ashamed to go to Geneva along with a large group of cronies to beg,” he said, and remarked that if the economy is not managed today, it will

harm the State tomorrow. The power-hungry rulers have caused inflation. The direction of the Punjab government is positively moving forward, he added.