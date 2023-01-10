7th PARCO T20 Cup opens with a glittering ceremony

After completion of six successful editions of Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO) T20 Cricket Tournament, the company inaugurated the seventh edition of the tournament in a colorful ceremony at the Moin Khan Academy in Karachi. The tournament features Pakistan’s robust petroleum industry with 12 leading companies participating in the tournament.

Shahid Mahmood Khan, Managing Director PARCO, addressed the grand inaugural ceremony and shared his views, “I am delighted to inaugurate the seventh edition of this exhilarating tournament as the last PARCO T20 Cup was held in 2015. The last couple of years were challenging not just for Pakistan but for the world. Despite challenges, cricket has always been a sport which brings people together and results in sheer joy. By reviving this tournament, PARCO aims to strengthen our association as a fraternity and create opportunities for healthy engagements”.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests from sports and media fraternity, and top executives of leading companies. The teams of Pakistan’s prominent oil and gas companies participating in this tournament include: PARCO, TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Ltd., Shell Pakistan Ltd., Cnergyico PK Ltd., Pakistan State Oil Ltd. (PSO), Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd. (PPL), National Refinery Ltd. (NRL), Attock Petroleum, Pakistan Refinery Ltd. (PRL), Hascol Petroleum Ltd., and United Energy Pakistan Ltd.