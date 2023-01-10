Opposition submits requisition to convene KP Assembly session

The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday submitted a requisition with the Secretary Assembly to call the assembly session.

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak, MPA Salahuddin and Shagufta Malik submitted the requisition stating that the KP Assembly session should be called under clause-3 of article 54 with article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Important items like Inflation, electricity and gas load shedding, law and order situation and corruption in the province should be part of the agenda and discussed in the proceedings. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Babak said that the requisition has been submitted with consultation of Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani and representatives of other parties.

He said that the opposition was expecting that the treasury benches would convene the assembly session but they did not. Ultimately the opposition submitted the requisition.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Peshawar chapter carried out a protest rally from Jamia Mosque Nosho Baba to Firdous Chowk, GT road and criticized the PTI government policies for price hike and inflation in the province.

Former provincial minister for information, Asif Iqbal Daudzai while addressing the rally said that the wrong policies of PTI government had made life miserable for the poor people of the province.

He said there was no check on price hike in the province and the prices of different commodities of regular use were out of the reach of the common man, adding that hoarders have created a price hike crisis. He said that the 20 kgs bag flour was being sold at the rate of Rs 3300 while the price of roti (bread) has increased to Rs 30.