Punjab CTD arrests nine suspects

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab claimed on Monday to have arrested nine suspects from different parts of the province.

A spokesperson for the CTD said that on the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive and coordinated combing operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident. The CTD conducted 70 combing and search operations during which 72 localities were checked in different districts of the province.

During the combing operations, 3,432 people were interrogated, 1290 people were bio-metrically checked and nine suspects were arrested, the spokesman added. He said that cases had been registered against the suspects in Sharqpur, Raja Jhang, Kasur, Sadr Jauhorabad, Khushab, City Dunyapur Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin and Renala Khurd, Okara.

The suspects were identified as Zahoor Hussain, Liaquat Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Farooq, Hanif Ghori, Haq Nawaz, Hussain Bakhsh, Nadir Hussain and Nazir. The police have recovered a pistol 30 bore, a loud speaker and ammunition from them.