NSU campus inaugurated in Muridke

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated on Monday the Muridke campus of National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad at Sheikhupura, established to provide free-of-cost skills education to students.

He said that Rs386 million were approved for construction of the university consisting of 100 kanals of land, adding that today classes for skills development among students had been started on the campus.

Rana Tanveer said that skills development was crucial for people of the area as Sheikhupura was an industrial hub. He said that the government was taking measures for promotion of skills education as skilled youth was an asset to the country.

The education minister explained that the government was putting great emphasis on promotion of quality education including higher education in the country. He explained that there was great potential in Pakistani students. He emphasised the need for provision of quality education to the youth for socioeconomic development of the country. He appealed to teachers and management of the NSU campus for their significant contribution to development of the institution.

The minister said that the world education fraternity had laid emphasis on skills education so it was needed to equip the youth of Pakistan with skills for providing them with an opportunity to get employment in the national and international markets. The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the political party which was responsible for the current financial condition of the country, saying that the government was committed to steering the country out of crises.

The previous PTI government had allocated only Rs 30 billion for education, but the current PDM government, after coming to power, had increased the education sector budget to Rs 110 billion to bring advancement in education, he said and added that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his whole team were working to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

To a question, he said that PTI chief Imran Khan had been badly exposed as he had caused severe damage to the country’s economy, adding that the artificial projects of the PTI government could not bring any improvement in people’s lives. Soon the PDM government’s policies would yield positive results for providing relief to people from inflation, he added.

NSU Islamabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, PML-N provincial leaders Chaudhry Arshad Virk and others were also present.