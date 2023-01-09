“I eat 24 eggs a day”: Haris Rauf’s diet plan leaves TV anchor surprised

Haris Rauf, a pacer, is currently one of Pakistan’s best bowlers. The 29-year-old cricketer, who previously worked as a net bowler, has made significant progress over the years and has cemented his place in Pakistan’s team in all three formats. Rauf has 29 wickets in 16 ODIs since making his ODI debut in 2020. He has also played 57 T20I matches and taken 72 wickets. In a recent interview on Pakistan’s Geo News show ‘Hasna Mana Hai,’ the pacer revealed his love for eggs and explained how he worked on his diet to gain weight.

“I eat 24 eggs a day. Aquib Javed (former Pakistan bowler and a coach now) had given me the diet plan: 8 eggs for breakfast, 8 for lunch, and 8 for dinner. When I had gone to the cricket academy for the first time, the room had crates of eggs piled up. I felt as if I had come to some poultry farm,” said Rauf on the show.

“I was 72 kgs then and Aquib bhai told me I need to be around 82-83 kgs, ideal for my height. I am now 82 kgs,” he added.

The pacer also shed light on how former India coach Ravi Shastri appreciated his struggles from being a net bowler to a prominent part of Team Pakistan.

“Aksar unse (Ravi Shastri) mulakat hoti hai, wo kehte hai ‘yaar ek net bowler jaise tum hamare paas aye they…aur jis tarah tum world me bowling kar rahey ho tumhara ek naam hai. Jab hum tumko dekhte hai to hume kafi khushi milti hai’. To unhe sara pata hai jaise Virat bhai bhi kafi appreciate karte hai ki ek time tum net bowler bhi they. (Whenever I meet Shastri, he always reminds me how I was a net bowler once and now I have made a name and earned fame. So, he knows where I came from and he is happy to see me),” said Rauf.

Rauf is currently with Pakistan’s squad, which is squaring off against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Karachi.